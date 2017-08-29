Your Weekly Horoscopes 28 August – 03 September 2017

jFind out what's in store for your star sign this week from 28 August – 03 September 2017. From the ups and downs to life's lucky days here's the horoscope forecast no girl should be without! Everything you need to know for the week ahead is right here.

A little info about our Astrologer, Fiona Graham:



As an established and popular stargazer with a media and entertainment background, she has an immaculate reputation for accessible horoscopes and is in demand as a personal astrologer, consulted by clients from all walks of life. She's the woman behind our weekly, monthly and annual horoscopes, so whenever you need a little help from the universe, just check out Sofeminine's horoscopes to get her advice!

Aries

You are in the mood to have fun this week, but don’t miss out on your opportunity to score highly at work, as early as Tuesday. Focus on the tasks to hand while the going is good, as you’ll create more relaxation time for later in the week. But just beware of how some people like to lead you astray… On Saturday a wise friend shows you how someone on the scene has a habit of confusing fact with fiction.

Taurus

This week try not to get bogged down in work that you really don’t need to take on.From Wednesday the scene is set for love, so feel free to give from the heart in a special relationship. Romantic gestures will have an interesting impact on one of your friendships too. Your sense of duty must not distract you from your own desires, so make room for mind-blowing adventures and me-time at the weekend.

Gemini

The heavens are aligned in your favour if you beware of insisting on having your way too often… It’s all go at work and at home, but you will know how to make the most of this. You’ll get results - and some fiery reactions too - by over-extending yourself a little. Try to strike a balance between what is within your reach and what is not, and then the best rewards will come your way as soon as Sunday.

Cancer

If you avoid the temptation to control things too much, you can speak now and be totally convincing when it counts. Try not to underestimate someone else’s ideas, as these will take you far too. And try to resist the urge to compete on Thursday. A loved-one clearly has faith in you, which should be inspiring. But this weekend get set for disagreements involving cash, which may open your eyes to new information.

Leo

This week it’s obvious that you can do no wrong in social situations, but steer clear of cramping anyone else’s style. From Wednesday financial issues increase in importance, but you will know how to make a difference here too. Arguments over material things have repercussions in your sex life too. Play a diplomatic game this weekend and you’ll bring someone’s fantasy down to earth in a positive way.

Virgo

This is not the time to ignore any awkward truths, and thinking on your feet will payoff. After Tuesday nothing stands in the way of speaking freely and gaining ground.You will fight a personal cause too, although this could open a can of worms at home.Soon you’ll see how new experiences will spice up a relationship. From Friday use your razor-sharp mental skills, as you’ll love the resulting one-to- one thrills.

Libra

Listen to your intuition and you’ll maximise your own potential this week – you’ll soon see how fighting with yourself is pretty pointless. You have been pushing the boat out and deserve a break, even if all you manage are snatched moments of quality time. Then this weekend change really is as good as a rest. A friend may be in a very serious mood, but she will open your eyes to the truth behind one baffling situation.

​Scorpio

It is time to trust your allies and not waste energy on superficial connections. This is especially useful when it’s all action on the social front and a lot of decisions need to be made. After midweek a colleague may deliver financial surprises, but you will know how to make the most of these. At the same time pure self-belief will revitalise a romance, especially if you take on board some sound advice.

Sagittarius

Despite all kinds of distractions involving those you love, you can achieve an ambition and show an authority figure just what you are capable of. However, beware of appearing to encourage power games. Thursday’s suggestion is a wise one, so don’t let wishful thinking cloud your judgement. Words are especially effective this weekend, but a mischievous friend cannot resist trying to run rings around you…

Capricorn

This is one of those times when using your imagination will go a very long way indeed. From Tuesday take a chance on a risqué venture, as at the very least this will take you on a fascinating journey. A generous friend will help you think outside the box, and on Friday your confidence should soar. Rise to a new challenge and you’ll amaze yourself as well as those you wish to impress...

Aquarius

​This is one of those weeks when it is worth pushing the boat out a little further, both at work and at play. You won’t regret it and will gain much from some sober yet supportive guidance. From Wednesday looking into new projects, especially those involving collaboration, will get results. Allow other people to help shape your plans,as making compromises is definitely not a show of weakness.

Pisces

​Whatever you have to face after the Bank Holiday, there is truth in the expression ‘two heads are better than one’. Having pooled ideas and opinions, by midweek you will understand what is needed in a significant partnership and this will lead to solutions in numerous other areas. From the weekend be sure to take a brainwave seriously, but also give things the time they need to develop.

