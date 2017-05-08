Your Weekly Horoscopes 08 – 14 May 2017

Find out what's in store for your star sign this week from 08 – 14 May 2017. From the ups and downs to life's lucky days here's the horoscope forecast no girl should be without! Everything you need to know for the week ahead is right here.

A little info about our Astrologer, Fiona Graham:



As an established and popular stargazer with a media and entertainment background, she has an immaculate reputation for accessible horoscopes and is in demand as a personal astrologer, consulted by clients from all walks of life. She's the woman behind our weekly, monthly and annual horoscopes, so whenever you need a little help from the universe, just check out Sofeminine's horoscopes to get her advice!

Aries

It’s time to show you are confident in terms of your best assets, as others won’t be able to resist you. From midweek you will have a fresh take on money matters too,and it is wise to start as you mean to go on. By the weekend you will gain a lot from recharging your batteries, as rushing could miss key facts very easily. An overdue heart-to- heart will help you make some adventurous plans for the future.

Taurus

What you want is in line with what you need, giving you the confidence to go for your favourite goals. This should also inspire you to show someone how much you care.The key to success is knowing your own mind and being willing to speak it too.Focussing your efforts will result in a miraculous turn of events. From Friday a money making venture appeals, but watch out for someone’s strange ideas…

Gemini

A little soul-searching will lead you to amazing realisations, and you’ll see that a new chapter is about to begin for you personally. After Wednesday things get lively in your social life too, so don’t underestimate the significance of a spontaneous celebration. Saturday is make or break time for a relationship as your moment will arrive for clearing the air. It seems that almost anything is on the agenda.

Cancer

How you handle other people will have a massive impact now. A new person will show their obvious appreciation and a friend will reveal themselves in a whole new light. You will also make a stunning impression when it comes to events at work. ByFriday you will know what all this means… Over the weekend you are sensible to listen out for silly rumours, they really have no power at all.

Leo

Nothing stands in your way when you decide to go for what you really want. An intriguing plot is about to unfold which will affect all kinds of personal ambitions.This is one of those times when you are bound to reap what you sew, and it may happen very quickly. The weekend will give you reasons to have fun, but you must also read between the lines of what other people are saying to you.

Virgo

Taking a much bigger picture into account is important. So try not to focus purely on the small stuff. From midweek onwards your plans will start shaping up, and this means trying out various new possibilities. Risky but fun at the same time. Expect to face some complex decisions about your priorities – career and personal issues may have a tendency to clash. But there is nothing you can’t handle.

Libra

Now you will understand how someone special really feels. This will prove to be a significant breakthrough. Financial developments should also be helpful, but be prepared to embrace unexpected change. You will feel the need to invest energy into all one-to- one relationships, yet you could inadvertently tread on someone’s toes. This weekend you will be able to pull the best ideas and solutions out of the bag.

​Scorpio

Your closest allies will shed valuable light on your ambitions and goals. FromTuesday you will be ready to seize a golden opportunity which will have repercussions for a relationship. If you are single it’s time to play the field, but also to be clear about what you want and what you don’t want… By the weekend you will reap all the benefits of being both open-minded and wise.

Sagittarius

You will go far this week if you face up to changes to the routine that you may resist at first. By Wednesday keep your eyes peeled for a new work opportunity, as you’ll be able to give this your best shot. At the same time the mood may get feisty in an important relationship, and it’s up to you to keep things calm… From Saturday you’ll know what you and another want, although this may affect other people too.

Capricorn

It is the time to kick up your heels and have fun… so be prepared to take the kind of risks you sometimes avoid. You will in fact enjoy it. How you feel about another person is starting to dawn on you, so by Friday you’ll be ready to make another move.However, avoid seeming just a bit too headstrong. Life will be a ball if you focus on the people who matter, and give of yourself only to those who deserve you.

Aquarius

Make a commitment to exploring ideas that have an impact on the people closest to you. It will be easier than you think to convince others of your intentions and this will be positive for future plans too. From Thursday you’ll feel especially inspired but you could also get too easily drawn into arguments... The time has come to strike a balance between your goals and other people’s feelings.

Pisces

However shy you sometimes feel, have no doubt about your talent and your influence on other people. A scheme will develop that needs input from those you trust and rely on most. Be sure to take into account the financial implications too. From Friday you and your loved-ones must face the facts concerning an ambitious notion. What ever else is required, it’s clearly time for you to step into the limelight.

This feature was written by our resident astrologer Fiona Graham. Read about her here.

You might also like:



15 Things You Should Never Say to a Taurus



16 Signs You’re A Total Libra



Sexy, Mysterious And Kind Of Jealous? 10 Signs That You’re A Total Scorpio