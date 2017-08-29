Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017: Scorpio

What's in store for Scorpio this year?

This is the year for really working on life strategies; you will find that thoughts alone have the power to get results. However, try to resist control-freak temptations in February. Redressing your life/work balance will be an extraordinary emotional breakthrough. By re-thinking your options, a new outlook will also be rejuvenating. In March you’ll be keen on a scheme that shakes things up, and by June resurrecting old projects will be a demonstration of sheer genius. You are revved up by hot ambition but could send sparks flying with a boss at the same time. Steering clear of August’s distractions - however attractive - scores points at work and also reveals a hidden agenda. This autumn/winter your wisest workmates help you express your own brilliance. December’s find is a treasure-trove.

Your Money

You are usually discrete or even ‘hush-hush’, when it comes to your financial affairs. Even when you are pleading poverty, you also understand what it takes to make a killing. You believe in ‘no pain no gain’, but this year’s win might just be a fluke. So don’t miss out on money-spinning magic

Your Style

You are a mistress of disguises: from dramatic femme fatale to super-subtle ‘less is more’. An air of impenetrable mystery always prevails whatever you are seen out and about in. You can wear black lace, killer-heel boots, corsets, waist-clinching belts and snake print pants.