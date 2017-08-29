Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017: Virgo

What's in store for Virgo this year?

It is time for you to embrace taking risks. The spirit of romance, and how you relate to yourself, will be revolutionised. Discovering true happiness means exploring your secret desires. February’s hot news will give you renewed motivation and spring’s unusual collaboration builds confidence too. Feeling invincible in July and August has a danger of tempting you into hot water, but self-discipline helps you rein in rash moves. But self-doubt must never take over. This year knowing you have really ‘come-of-age’ makes the odds more realistic when you need to take a gamble – November’s win is a spectacular climax. Next winter you’ll understand your personal power, although a rebel on the scene gives you a run for your money. This, however, is actually a breath of fresh air.

Your Money

Your sharp mind makes lists, and economies, yet you rarely scrimp and save on a healthy and more effective lifestyle. Old methods will now be abandoned, as you speculate just for kicks… Going for broke might be surprisingly lucrative after all.

Your Style

A practical and easy to maintain wardrobe makes sense to you. At the same time all your accessories are impeccable with your knack for perfecting the details. You can wear ethnically inspired pieces, tailored jackets, classic neutrals and like handbags with plenty of useful compartments.