Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read April's Forecast For Cancer!

Take a few risks and experiment, even if you must break your own rules occasionally

Throughout April beware of rushing into binding promises, no matter how appealing they are at first. Around the 9th trust your own judgement and you’ll find the answer to another person’s prayer too. Sudden disruption to the routine will prove to be a blessing in disguise. By the end of the month it is clear that clever tactics will impress others and career obstacles can be tackled. Yet at all times you are wise to resist going for broke. No matter how much hard work is expected of you, you must make time for yourself and for exploring those creative avenues that inspire you.

Sex and Relationships

You are fired up to speculate in love and the chances are that no one can stop you.However, be aware of what you are really taking on if you decide to take a gamble.Energy you invest personally can earn very high returns. Communication rings the changes with someone you adore, so make sure your voice can be clearly heard.

