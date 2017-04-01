Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read April's Forecast For Gemini!

Knowing where you stand in apparently small ways will mean there’s a lot to get excited about

An imaginative approach to life, including work, will reveal a potential treasure-trove as early as the 2nd. However, steer clear of those who distract you from more immediate and tangible gains. By the 20th collaborations reach new highs, and increased levels of trust. Almost certainly secrets will be revealed throughout this month... Communication improves relations whether in business or in pleasure, so steer clear of letting money matters throw you. You will delve deeply into other people’s motives, and will handle resources brilliantly.

Sex and Relationships

Give and take works miracles in love, as someone understands your feelings and shares your dreams. So trust a unique relationship to weave special magic very quickly. It seems someone is determined to spoil you, and it’s time for frank and open chat. Listening carefully rules, however hard it is to accept someone’s theory.

