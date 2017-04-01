Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read April's Forecast For Sagittarius!

A softly-softly approach prevents complications, and sheer brainpower will go far

This April your popularity will be on the rise… yet someone you care for, whether at work or at home, could object to some of your extra-curricular social activities.Feeling re-energised gives you a stronger sense of direction and a revelation from a boss marks an unexpected personal victory. Cash questions are likely to be asked and observing the signs prepares you for the assertive action required. Your mission from the 20th is to fulfil your true potential – nobody should be allowed to sabotage this.Your brain is on top form so be sure to make the most of it.

Sex and Relationships

Centre stage beckons and you’ll deliver a star performance, especially in your personal life. A loved-one will also give you a break as their attitude becomes more positive. Although issues between you and another need to be worked through byEaster. And a confidence boost from unlikely quarters inspires fresh conquests.

