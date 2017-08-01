Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Aries!

Now is the time for balancing your priorities when it comes to love and friendship.

An organisational rethink is the key to August’s success - you will find you are more appreciated by an authority figure than you realise, although it isn’t easy to deal with someone’s unrealistically high standards. Instinctively you know that self-confidence will pave your way towards the success you’ll value. By the 19th the heat is off juggling more mundane issues and now you can plough energy into teamwork, watching partnerships flourish. However, going into overdrive could ruffle another person’s feathers. You’ll get to grips with managing your prospects, so seize a golden opportunity to do it your way.

Sex and Relationships

Romance seems to spring from nowhere, and someone who grows increasingly appealing could create havoc. Take a chance on developing unusual tastes, yet at the same time someone already on the scene can’t wait to make you feel special, reigniting sparks.Overstretch yourself a little emotionally and you’ll forge deeper connections.

