Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Leo!

The key this month is being true to yourself as buried desires will see the light of day.

Now is the time to tackle cash concerns, but watch out for someone who is economical with the truth. Embrace being on a mission, although mid-month demands an adult approach to your resources. Deals you strike now are inspired yet may contain an element of fantasy...you have got what it takes to avoid disillusionment later on. You will make a splash that nobody will be able to ignore. However, by the 20th you may well need to defend your position without turning every discussion into a point-scoring match. You’ll figure out the true value of recent events, even if someone else’s idea of investment is somewhat surprising.

Sex and Relationships

Important realisations will run deep, with a defining impact on relationships. This August honesty about your feelings will attract the desired response, but can you cope with the intensity…? You can lighten things up and revolutionise a romance by engaging your playful side. And it does seem that someone wants to live the dream with you.

