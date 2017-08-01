Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Pisces!

Communication on many levels has extra style, and you’ll be the one who really rocks it.

The key to success this month is improving efficiency, with a knock on effect for your energy levels. After the 8th you’ll be able to rethink some hot prospects, and two heads will prove better than one. By mid-month your sixth sense suggests that hidden agendas will have an impact on various areas, but you may have to go with the flow to some extent. Partnerships require tough measures, however this will be worthwhile in the end as victory becomes yours.The 21st offers mutual appreciation and an ally sheds light on your originality. Money matters put you through your paces, but collaboration makes waves and steers you towards success.

Sex and Relationships

Fantasy could actually become reality… but with some of your personal desires make sure temptation doesn’t become destructive. Being determined to focus on your own well-being will enhance the love and attention you receive. You are an expert at casting intimate spells,but an unusual spontaneous move may well provoke strong reactions.

