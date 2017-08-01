Home / Horoscopes / Astrology / Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Scorpio!

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Scorpio!

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig

Be honest with your nearest and dearest and your go-getting mood will not alarm them.

Your renewed sense of purpose this month will make headway, yet work meetings may be mystifying on a more personal level. By the 12th you’ll prove you can make effective financial decisions too. Colleagues offer sound advice which is sometimes hard to take... it’s up to you to show real maturity. Now you can play for high stakes so must not allow a dreamer to get in the way. By the 20th energy spent on people shakes things up creatively.Soon the pressure lifts from tricky dealings and it’s time for deeper experiences and plans that start a creative revolution for you. The winning hand involves spreading the net to others.

Sex and Relationships

You will instinctively know how to proceed with a love interest, and soon enough a demanding scenario is likely to come up trumps. It seems that words of love have distinctive flair, and realising who is on your side is especially important now. Make the most of social situations, taking surprises in your stride - you will see how romance can blossom…

