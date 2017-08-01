Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Taurus!

Start looking at situations in a new way, and you’ll make major headway now.

You will enjoy fresh success if you call on the support that others are only too willing to give.There are mysteries to solve at work, as well as some personal dilemmas, which are challenging for a person you respect. However, it is only by mid-month that feeling torn between public and private life will reach a therapeutic climax. Intriguing confessions will be made and someone’s hidden agenda is less surprising once it is exposed. After the 24th, as others relax, it seems you are busier than ever… instead of feeling hard-done by celebrate the fact that you are gaining a head start. Redoubling creative input is the key to your achievements.

Sex and Relationships

You’ll receive some star treatment which may cause a certain amount of jealousy, but handle this with care and the exotic adventures will begin. You’ll realise that words of love are more than just flattering. However, you can’t predict how friends will react and platonic relationships contain unexpected electricity... Late August ushers in a new twist.

