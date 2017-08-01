Home / Horoscopes / Astrology / Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Taurus!

Horoscopes

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Taurus!

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig Published today at 11:05

Start looking at situations in a new way, and you’ll make major headway now.

You will enjoy fresh success if you call on the support that others are only too willing to give.There are mysteries to solve at work, as well as some personal dilemmas, which are challenging for a person you respect. However, it is only by mid-month that feeling torn between public and private life will reach a therapeutic climax. Intriguing confessions will be made and someone’s hidden agenda is less surprising once it is exposed. After the 24th, as others relax, it seems you are busier than ever… instead of feeling hard-done by celebrate the fact that you are gaining a head start. Redoubling creative input is the key to your achievements.

Sex and Relationships

You’ll receive some star treatment which may cause a certain amount of jealousy, but handle this with care and the exotic adventures will begin. You’ll realise that words of love are more than just flattering. However, you can’t predict how friends will react and platonic relationships contain unexpected electricity... Late August ushers in a new twist.

Discover which celebrities share your star sign:

See also: Famous Taureans: Celebrities with Taurus star sign
Famous Taureans: Celebrities with Taurus star sign
by Lareese Craig

You might also like

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read July's Forecast For Taurus!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read June's Forecast For Taurus!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read May's Forecast For Taurus!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Gemini!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Cancer!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Leo!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Virgo!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Libra!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Scorpio!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Sagittarius!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Capricorn!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Aquarius!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Pisces!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read April's Forecast For Taurus!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read July's Forecast For Aries!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read July's Forecast For Pisces!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read July's Forecast For Aquarius!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read July's Forecast For Capricorn!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read July's Forecast For Sagittarius!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read July's Forecast For Scorpio!
by the editorial team
Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read July's Forecast For Libra!
by the editorial team