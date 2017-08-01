Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Virgo!

As old issues reach the surface the relief is priceless, and you’ll know what makes loved-ones tick.

Over the coming weeks your mental agility solves puzzles both in business and in pleasure.By mid-month you’ll stand your ground even if others find it hard to take, yet avoid upsetting the life/work balance. At the same time a few disagreements at work cannot be allowed to spoil pleasure-pursuits. By the 20th the pressure lifts from on-going dramas and you’ll focus on the real deal, although it’s wise to anticipate a clash over cash. When you take the floor in late August you’ll impress, but it’s wise to welcome the magic of group-efforts even if they overturn more tried and tested methods. Inspiration comes at a price, but is well worth it.

Sex and Relationships

Feeling good about yourself makes you radiant and someone responds in style, although fighting your corner may be even sexier. Intimacy is highlighted and you’ll really want to engage. A relationship astonishes you, awakening possibilities; the power of words and emotions is intrinsically linked and it is wise to encourage change.

Discover which celebrities share your star sign: