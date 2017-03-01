Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read March's Forecast For Gemini!

Achieving goals may be demanding, but there are hints of top rewards and/or promotion

Your ambitions are highlighted and a go-getting attitude serves you well, sometimes with instant results. A victory will be yours, but you could ruffle a boss’s feathers.Stick to your guns and you’ll transform many areas of life. From the 9th routines run more smoothly and ideas will impress a high-flyer. By the 20th success comes from shared efforts, and realising two heads are better than one has instant advantages.Conversations reveal exactly who is doing most of the work… you’ll solve a dilemma brilliantly, and before long even mundane tasks become easier with a dash of creative flair.

Sex and Relationships

Feelings may be intense and this sets up some compelling chemistry….You’ll call the shots when deciding how to proceed, so don’t miss your chance if you are genuinely interested. An invitation to indulge a romantic fantasy will arrive, but fine gestures don’t always have honourable intentions. Keep your own independent goals in sight.

