Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read March's Forecast For Scorpio!

Expect to feel transformed via encounters with other people – networking works special magic

It’s time to pursue creative outlets, so try not to lose your recent momentum. Remain as calm as possible even if you are tempted to make rash moves…The 12th offers new beginnings and opportunities galore, so be sure to prioritise. You’ll amaze other people, but coming on too strong may alienate someone. You’ll make the most of your good fortune, and a wise person offers a gem of advice too. After the 21st the tables turn to resources; tackle overdue issues and some problems will ease up instantly. Around the 28th no one is more surprised than you by your brilliance -welcome a brand new you.

Sex and Relationships

Some may feel threatened by you, but those worthy of your love will admire your power. The mood is intense and conflict is possible, but this will lead to the breakthrough in relationships you desire. A new connection is blessed and shakes things up yet you’ll love it. Ultimately self-belief is the hottest aphrodisiac.

