Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read March's Forecast For Taurus!

Quality time for pursuing creative ventures will take you from strength to strength

You will actively seek fresh inspiration via networking, and will be astonished by what this produces. The buzz is addictive, but don’t be distracted from your focus.There are few limits in communication and from the 11th a partnership promotes your interests. You’ll have great insight into how to maximise shared resources; unusually extreme measures achieve fabulous results. Events illuminate holes in financial arrangements too, but others help you solve this. You’ll know you are onto something special by the 28th, but rushing could lead to ‘crash and burn’. Your aim is consistent progress.

Sex and Relationships

Romantic developments and personal fulfilment will be especially dynamic. You’ll perceive the power of attraction differently, and it’s crystal clear that what you project shapes the response you get from others. March begins a unique new chapter when it comes to close encounters; the key is to start as you mean to go on.

