Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read May's Forecast For Aries!

All eyes will be on you this month as new developments offer new opportunities

Unique and unexpected events make almost anything possible. You’ll need to decide how you want the next stage of your life to pan out and take definite steps towards this. After the11th domestic issues cannot be allowed to get in the way. People you encounter mid-month weave magic for you, but you could be misled by someone who is hazy about reality.Conversations on the 20th inspire real but raw emotion, so handle these with care. The focus shifts to your self-esteem concerning talents and assets, which ultimately promises greater self-fulfilment. A speculative venture is challenging, and some decisions must be put on hold for now.

Sex and Relationships

By seeing yourself as others see you, commitment is more likely in a relationship, or in a new connection. Surprises are in store, yet a slow-burning passion proves to be the most explosive... Being true to yourself will solve dilemmas with loved-ones and soon enough the pace will accelerate in ways you will enjoy.

