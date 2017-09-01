Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Leo!

Embrace the spirit of adventure and you’ll be empowered beyond your wildest dreams

Major leaps forward from the 5th require some soul-searching and laying a few ghosts to rest.Your progress may well be rapid - you are blessed with lucky stars as well as extraordinary charisma. Welcome a little uncertainty, especially around the 20th when ambitious talk is effective, however tough it gets. Rising above others’ power-trips will provide a real boost,and don’t let a brainwave spiral out of control. Beware of someone’s vague approach to finances around the 27th… you’ll establish new ground-rules for success and when you sense a victory must push the boundaries and banish playing safe.

Sex and Relationships

Changes you make this month will have a deep impact on relationships. You’ll need to acknowledge darker issues and ironically things will lighten up. Disagreements may be intense, but bonds will strengthen as you establish mutual goals. At the same time an instant attraction elsewhere is potent and requires you to stand your ground…

