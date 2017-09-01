Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Taurus!

Discovering new levels of self-fulfilment involves exploring a few secret yearnings.

Positive developments at work from the 4th renew your motivation and an unusual encounter instils greater confidence. However, feeling invincible could tempt you into hot water, so try to keep a check on potential rash moves. At the same time fear and self-doubt must not be allowed to take over. By mid-month realising you have made progress improves the odds when you need to take a gamble, and a victory is spectacular if you respect another person’s wishes too. You’ll access your own power, but a rebel on the scene could give you a run for your money. By the 25th old methods may need to be abandoned, and this will be fun...

Sex and Relationships

The spirit of romance is undergoing a makeover. You’ll show you mean business in relationships, especially from mid-month. Someone’s passion is larger-than- life, so banish your cynical streak and just believe in their approach. Relationships can seem all-consuming and even a so-called fling is likely to be intense. But you’ll know how to make this fun.

Discover which celebrities share your star sign: