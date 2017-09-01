Home / Horoscopes / Astrology / Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Virgo!

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Virgo!

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 06:00

A personal breakthrough occurs at an internal level. Others may not even notice… at first.

Intuition proves invaluable and your inspired choices bring lasting success. New challenges offer the boost you need, but beware of a colleague’s over-active imagination. It may feel like someone has let you down, but the truth strengthens your resolve. A friend can guide you, yet around the 21st steer clear of wishful thinking when it comes to your own desires. You’ll notice how old contacts reappear as if to remind you of earlier dilemmas, and this transforms life positively. A dispute over cash requires you to keep your cards close to your chest, and events occurring in the background will sharpen your awareness too.

Sex and Relationships

Romantic challenges keep you on your toes, and you may experience a magnetic attraction of opposites. Your charms can win almost anyone over, and accepting differences enriches most relationships. However, a fantasy may require a reality check… someone is the image of perfection but their secrets must be understood before anyone can pin them down.

