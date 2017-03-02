IMHO a life without bath bombs is a life not worth living but new findings have shown that one of life's simple luxuries, while good for your Instagram page, can cause damage to your precious lady garden. According to experts, the colourful, sometimes glittery, balls of fun are having a riot downstairs.

Bath bombs are the shining light in a world for of unrest and injustice but it may be time for your obsession with the Instagram-worthy toiletry to fizzle out as it could be wreaking havoc with your vagina. It's common knowledge we women should avoid using any sort of perfumed product down there as it disrupts the pH balance, which is no fun for anyone, but now experts are keen to make you aware of the risks associated with the colourful, sometimes glittery, balls of fun.

Dr Vanessa Mackay, spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, told metro.co.uk: "It’s a good idea to avoid perfumed soaps, gels and antiseptics as these can affect the healthy balance of bacteria and pH levels in the vagina and cause irritation."

So what's your point, I hear you cry. Well, while bath bombs are lovingly crafted, they're made using a lot of dye and perfume i.e. the exact things we're told to avoid using downstairs. These products can aggravate the good vaginal bacteria which leads to infections such as thrush and general inflammation. Sitting in the bath for a long period of time is also a potential hazard as the combination of your own dirt, the bath bomb dye and hot water can upset your urethra which is asking for a Urinary Tract Infection and we all know how fun they are.

If that's not enough bad news for one day, I have more: glittery bath bombs i.e. Lush's intergalactic variety which is having a moment right now, are the worst kind. It's not recommended to allow sharp shards of sparkle to come into contact with your vagina as 1. it can scratch and 2. it sticks around like a desperate ex-boyfriend which can lead to swelling and discomfort.

You may find your lady garden is happy as Larry after stepping out the bath but prolonged use of bombs - even if they are 100% organic and natural - can disrupt its pH balance long-term which, in turn, makes you more prone to aforementioned problems. But did you know sex has the same impact? And we're as hell not going to give that up, not even for Lent.

Has this made you think twice about using bath bombs? Let us know your thoughts

