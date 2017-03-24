The Best Beauty Tips Given To Daughters By Their Mothers

When it comes to life advice, there's no one we'd trust more than our lovely mums, they are the ones who know us best after all. But a new survey also shows we trust them best when it comes to beauty tips too, cos how many times have you gone against mum's pearls of wisdom only to wish you had listened to her in the first place? You're damn right we're talking about our over plucked brows and ruined hair...

Just what would we do without our mums? Not only have they given us the gift of life and helped out with numerous tricky homework projects, but they are always there when adulting gets hard too, from answering crying phone calls about work and boys, to teaching us precious life advice, like how to work the washing machine and boil and egg.

​But what we must also thank our dear mothers for is their unwavering beauty advice. Yup, while celebs and industry experts might be used to sharing their beauty secrets with the world, it's mum’s who we really listen to, with 64 per cent of daughters saying they trust their mum over anyone else when it comes to beauty tips, according to a new survey. Mums do always know best after all. Here's what they found:

Top 10 Best Beauty Advice From Mums:

1. Always take up all your makeup off before bed – 56%

2. Remember to moisturise your neck as well as your face – 28%

3. Always smile, as you’ll automatically look more beautiful – 26%

4. Make sure to cleanse, tone and moisturise twice a day – 18%

5. Wear sunscreen daily - 17%

6. Make sure foundation doesn’t stop at the chin line – 14%

7. Regularly wash your makeup brushes – 12%

8. To have either bright eyes or bright lips, never both – 11%

9. Use a specific eye cream – 10%

10. Never use makeup or creams which are too old – 10%

What did the results say?

Commissioned by pro-age beauty brand Look Fabulous Forever, the poll which surveyed 500 UK women, uncovered that over half said that, 'always take your makeup off before bed’ was the best piece of beauty advice they had ever been given by their mums, as it had contributed to keeping their skin soft and glowing.

​The desire to maintain supple skin continues into second place, with over a quarter of women saying they were grateful for their mum’s effective tip to 'make sure you moisturise your neck as well as your face’.

Taking third place, are the key words of motherly wisdom: ‘You’ll always look beautiful if you wear a smile’, with daughters all over the country saying there has never been a truer word spoken. Amen to that.

​Other important beauty tips mothers have passed down to their girls include a variety of skincare tips and makeup suggestions, with cleansing, toning and moisturising twice a day, wearing sunscreen daily, ensuring foundation doesn’t stop at the chin line (eek!), and regularly washing makeup brushes (oops!) taking the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh places respectively.

When asked why they trust their mother’s advice over anyone else, the women polled said that as their mums had experienced many beauty fails and scenarios themselves, they are well-placed to give trustworthy advice. We couldn't agree more, especially that one about never picking your spots. *sigh*

What's the best piece of advice your mum has ever given you? Let us know @SoFeminineUK

