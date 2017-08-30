Home / Beauty / Beauty tips / Paris Jackson Proudly Shares Close-Up Pictures Of Her Hairy Legs And We're Here For It

Beauty

Paris Jackson Proudly Shares Close-Up Pictures Of Her Hairy Legs And We're Here For It

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 11:30

Summer may be on its way out but I'm convinced we still have a few weeks of bare-leg weather left before we're forced to banish our pins to the confines of skin-tight jeans when winter, no doubt prematurely, sets in. But there's a simple alternative to enduring the thrice-weekly chore of ridding your body of its perfectly natural hair - letting it be.

Paris Jackson is setting an example to girls everywhere by challenging the societal standard that says women must be hairless from the eyebrows downwards. The only daughter of Michael Jackson is leading a new no-shave movement by refusing to shave her body hair, proudly showing off her legs and armpits in all their hairy glory on social media recently.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the fruits of her labour - her growing leg hair as she competes with her brother. She captioned the image: "If you're not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed." Paris also used the app's Stories feature to show off a close-up of her legs, comparing them to her brother's.

Paris took to Twitter to explain her decision to ditch the razor, using a meme like you'd expect any self-respecting millennial to. She captioned the Game of Thrones-themed meme: "Why don't you shave? Me:"

The model's recent urge to display her unshaven body for social media to see comes days after she flashed her growing armpit hair on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs on Sunday. She wore a sleeveless top and placed a hand on her hip, meaning her fuzz was on full display.

Will you be following Paris' lead? Let us know @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

Painting Your Armpits With Glitter Is The Perfect Alternative To Shaving Them

Yup, Hairy Leggings Are Now A Thing

Why Women Everywhere Are Ditching The Razor For A Whole Month​

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

This Woman Transformed Herself Into Ed Sheeran And It's Honestly Insane
by the editorial team
Remedies for heavy legs
by the editorial team
Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between
by the editorial team
Skincare: face and body beauty care
by the editorial team
Hairstyles
by the editorial team
Caring for and styling dry hair
by the editorial team
Palpate and roll massage
by the editorial team
Kim Kardashian Is Rocking Pierced Nails And We Don't Know How To Feel
by the editorial team
A Woman Mistook A DEAD FLY For A False Eyelash And The Internet Is Not Coping
by the editorial team
Crumbs! Breadcrumb Brows Are Here And They're Making Us Feel Weird
by the editorial team
Cute Curls Are Back! Here's How To Rock A Perm
by the editorial team
Pizza Undercuts Are Here And You'll Want A Slice Of The Action
by the editorial team
Yellow Blusher Is The Spring Trend Guaranteed To Brighten This Grey May
by the editorial team
DIY Rainbow Eyelashes Are Here And They're Festival AF
by the editorial team
Choosing and applying lip gloss
by the editorial team
Anti-ageing creams and pills
by the editorial team
Eyebrow shaping
by the editorial team
#TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between
by the editorial team
I Tried The Latest In Cellulite-removal Technology And This Is What Happened
by the editorial team
This Beauty Blogger Is Swapping Makeup Primer For Lube And The Results Are Surprising
by the editorial team
This Make-Up Artist Creates Trippy AF Face And Body Art Illusions And We're Shook
by the editorial team