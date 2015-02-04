The Olsen Twins: From Boho To Front Row, All Their Best Hairstyles To Date

The Olsen Twins have been top of our blonde hair inspiration list for a long time and with good reason. Whether they're wearing their locks sleek and swept back on the front row, or rocking relaxed beachy waves, we've yet to see them with a hair out of place. Literally. Brunette, bronde, with roots, without roots - it seems this impeccable pair can do no wrong when it comes to their hair and the same applies to their wardrobe. Check out their best hairstyles to date and prepare to fight the urge to go blonde. We're calling the hairdresser as we speak!