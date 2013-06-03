Bon Appetit! Katy Perry's Hair History
Use the left and right keys to navigate through the album.
When it comes to chopping and changing hairstyles, no one is more adventurous than Katy Perry - it's safe to say her hair history is a colourful one. Having tried out just about every shade on the spectrum during, she's now settled for a peroxide-blonde pixie crop but for how long?
From lilac ombre to an all-over, electric blue rinse, to her badass, blonde buzzcut, here we remember her most memorable colours and styles to date.
By Rose Adams