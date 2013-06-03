Bon Appetit! Katy Perry's Hair History

When it comes to chopping and changing hairstyles, no one is more adventurous than Katy Perry - it's safe to say her hair history is a colourful one. Having tried out just about every shade on the spectrum during, she's now settled for a peroxide-blonde pixie crop but for how long?

From lilac ombre to an all-over, electric blue rinse, to her badass, blonde buzzcut, here we remember her most memorable colours and styles to date.

By Rose Adams