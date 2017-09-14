Glow In The Dark Tattoos Are Here And They're Lit
Tattoo trends come and go faster than you can say 'OUCH' but we reckon this one's got some staying power. Allow us to introduce you to glow in the dark or UV tattoos - they do exactly what they say on the tin, glow in the dark and only show up under UV light so they're 100% suitable for work.
It's not clear who's the OG creator of this latest inking craze drawing circles around the tatt fan girls and boys of Instagram but artist and tattooist Kayla Newell is one of the main people championing it, sharing her finished intricate, light-up designs on the platform.
Album created by Helen Turnbull