This Woman Got Rejected From A Job Interview In The Most Brutal Way Possible

The job-interview process is one of the most stressful you have to endure as a fully-functioning adult. The meticulous preparation, the intense grilling, the potential follow-up tasks and the anxious wait for the all important call or email is nothing short of exhausting but spare a thought for this poor graduate whose experience was made one hundred per cent worse when she was mistakenly sent the savage feedback detailing why she didn't get the job.

Unfortunately, when going through the dreaded process of finding a new job rejection is inevitable at some point or another because we can't bag the position of our dreams every time. But no matter how hard the 'no' is to swallow, the employer will soften the blow with empathy and, if you're lucky, constructive criticism to help you smash it next time. What we never expect is a personal attack and blatantly rude feedback that hurts more than it helps.

But that's the reality of graduate Anna Jacobs' recent experience. She was subject to vile abuse, which attacked both her personality and hobbies, after employer Tecomak Environmental Services in Tonbridge turned her down for a job as an office administrator. Why wasn't she successful? Because she's an 'oddball', unbelievably.

The firm's full feedback on reading Anna's application was as brutal and as personal as it gets with the email listing the below reasons for not employing her:-



"Home educated oddball."

​​"Can't get a job since leaving uni."

"Forages for mushrooms."

"Difficult to assess her from her CV - might be very good but equally could be a biscuit short of a packet or a left-wing loon tree hugger."

"Worth an interview if only for a laugh."

What's more shocking is the fact the scathing notes were written underneath an invite, asking Anna to come in for an interview and were obviously left there by mistake. She told BBC South East she was "furious" with the email which is completely understandable.

We say shame on Tecomak Environmental Services, upsetting people is never OK particularly when it comes to delivering bad news. Feedback should always be one hundred percent professional and hopefully this will teach them a lesson to be more careful in future.

You were too good for that job anyway, Anna.

