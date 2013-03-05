Mum's The Word! Celebrities & Their Mums

We've got a lot to thank our mums for: they're for us when we need them most - whether it's offering brutally honest advice on that new haircut or outfit or being a shoulder to cry on through break-ups and bad news.

Nothing is stronger than a bond between a mother and her child. But it's not just us normals who appreciate our mums, the A-listers do too and here's the picture proof. From gushing over them on social media to taking them along to star-studded award ceremonies, our gallery showing celebrities showing their mums some love will make you want to pick up the phone and call yours stat.

By Rose Adams







Kicking off our album is Katy Perry and her mum Mary, who've been swapping style tips if these matching outfits are anything to go by!