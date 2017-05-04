Blue Prosecco Is Soon To Be A Thing And We're Not Sure How We Feel About It

We've seen it all: rose gold prosecco, nail varnish that tastes like prosecco and even prosecco for dogs, but this is one version of the bubbly stuff that we'd never thought we'd see: blue prosecco. Bright blue prosecco.

If there's anything that makes a drink classy as hell, it's when it is bright blue. I mean, we all remember watching the Blue WKD ads and thinking that if we had even half an ounce of class as that Welsh guy, who gets his bird and his ma to do chores whilst he watches the footy followed by a night on the WKDs with the lads, then we would be a lucky, lucky bunch.

Yes, we need to forget about that delicate Prosecco straw colour. Honestly, who needs it? We want our champagne flutes to be filled with to the brim with bubbly that's the exact shade of toxic sludge. We want it to be so bright that we're able to spot which glass is ours from across a dark room.

So god bless Blumond's Blue Wine, whose new sweet drink is a mix of prosecco, peach and blue Curaçao (y'know, the liquor that provides that delicious flavour and blue hue that you get in all cocktails that have sparklers and mini umbrellas poking out the top). Fratelli Sarecini, the company that owns Blumond's Blue Wine, describe the drink as "Ideal for memorable events, excellent as an aperitif, for wedding toast, engagement party, with desserts as well as for cocktails or simply on its own."

It's made in Italy and is already available in China and America​, but if you're desperate to try some of the blue stuff then Blumond offer worldwide delivery, and whilst delivery is a three bottle minimum, one bottle comes in at just £16.92. Bottoms up, I guess!

