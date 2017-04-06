Home / Food and Drink / Recipes / It's All About The Base! Charcoal Pizza Is Here And It Feels So Wrong

Food and Drink

It's All About The Base! Charcoal Pizza Is Here And It Feels So Wrong

Lareese Craig By Lareese Craig

Pizza's a good thing. In fact, it's one of the best. It's bready, it's doughy and it makes us drift off into a carby coma approximately 10 minutes after eating it. See, you know what you're getting with pizza and we're already happy with where our relationship with our fine slice of pepporoni ass is at, so why go and ruin a good thing by, ya know, downgrading for the skinny b*tch? Charcoal pizza - go to your room and think about what you've done.

Meanwhile on planet WTF, charcoal pizza is happening. Uh huh! And unless you're into that really charred taste (like my bbq lovin' dad), then you're probably not gonna be too excited about this news. It's like the saying goes: If it ain't broke don't fix it! And yes, we're totally gonna use it right here to defend our pizza's right to remain doughy and perfectly cooked. Not underdone, not overdone, just pizza-y, like it should be.

Charcoal toothpaste yes. Charcoal lattes and pizza? No, no, no. Does everything have to turn to soot in our mouths nowadays? Can we not enjoy anything without someone giving us a healthy, not-so-dribbly version, that, let's face it, just reminds us of what we'd rather be paying to eat.

Waitrose will be one of the first food stores to hop on the new pizza trend when they introduce their charcoal dough pizza at the end of May. Don't all rush at once, there's plenty to go round ok.

First time eating pizza made with charcoal dough... supposed to be more healthy?! Um... #unionmarketdc #food #charcoalpizza #healthy #gooddigestion #seafoodpizza🍕

A post shared by sammi1206 (@sammi1206) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

While we understand charcoal has many a magical detoxifying powers, when we want to chow down on a pizza, we want to chow down on a pizza. Like an actual sweaty pizza. Dribbling over a salty Doms is good for the soul sometimes, so let us live for a while thank you please.

Would you opt for a slice of charcoal over a mighty meaty? Tweet us @sofeminineUK

You might also like:

There's A Real-Life Wine Therapy Spa And We've Already Packed Our Bags

There's A Mac 'N' Cheese Festival Happening In The UK Next Month

Introducing Pawsecco! The Fine Wine For Your Favourite Four-Legged Friend. Yes, Really.

ByLareese Craig

You might also like like

The American Bucket List Snacks You Need To Try Before You Die

By the editorial team

Penis Lattes Are Here And They're Giving Morning Glory A Whole New Meaning

By the editorial team

Mince Pie-flavoured Gin is Here to Ensure You Have a Very Merry Christmas

By the editorial team

17 Amazingly Yummy Ways To Pimp Your Yule Log This Christmas

By the editorial team

Ready Made Angel Delight Pots Now Exist And We Couldn't Be Happier

By the editorial team

Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool

By the editorial team

Italian cheese

By the editorial team

The 20 best burger recipes - prepare to feast!

By the editorial team

All The Classic Christmas Food Ranked Worst To Best

By the editorial team

Different Types Of Cheese

By the editorial team

Italian Recipes: The very best Italian cooking

By the editorial team

London’s Best Coffee Cocktails and How To Make Them

By the editorial team

Forget Rosé, Frosé Is The New Coolest Drink Of The Summer And Here's Why

By the editorial team

Italian recipes | delicious Italian recipes

By the editorial team

Tried & Tested: The 5 Minute Facial In A Bottle

By the editorial team

10 Festive Dinner Essentials That'll Make You A Hit This Christmas

By the editorial team

14 Ways To Revolutionise The Humble Dish That Is Mac And Cheese

By the editorial team

22 Life-Changing Recipes To Step Up Your Sandwich Game

By the editorial team

Choosing and using a wok

By the editorial team

13 Christmas Gin Cocktails to Put The "Merry" in "Merry Christmas"

By the editorial team

All about tropical fruit

By the editorial team