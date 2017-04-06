Pizza's a good thing. In fact, it's one of the best. It's bready, it's doughy and it makes us drift off into a carby coma approximately 10 minutes after eating it. See, you know what you're getting with pizza and we're already happy with where our relationship with our fine slice of pepporoni ass is at, so why go and ruin a good thing by, ya know, downgrading for the skinny b*tch? Charcoal pizza - go to your room and think about what you've done.

Meanwhile on planet WTF, charcoal pizza is happening. Uh huh! And unless you're into that really charred taste (like my bbq lovin' dad), then you're probably not gonna be too excited about this news. It's like the saying goes: If it ain't broke don't fix it! And yes, we're totally gonna use it right here to defend our pizza's right to remain doughy and perfectly cooked. Not underdone, not overdone, just pizza-y, like it should be.

Charcoal toothpaste yes. Charcoal lattes and pizza? No, no, no. Does everything have to turn to soot in our mouths nowadays? Can we not enjoy anything without someone giving us a healthy, not-so-dribbly version, that, let's face it, just reminds us of what we'd rather be paying to eat.

Waitrose will be one of the first food stores to hop on the new pizza trend when they introduce their charcoal dough pizza at the end of May. Don't all rush at once, there's plenty to go round ok.

First time eating pizza made with charcoal dough... supposed to be more healthy?! Um... #unionmarketdc #food #charcoalpizza #healthy #gooddigestion #seafoodpizza🍕 A post shared by sammi1206 (@sammi1206) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

While we understand charcoal has many a magical detoxifying powers, when we want to chow down on a pizza, we want to chow down on a pizza. Like an actual sweaty pizza. Dribbling over a salty Doms is good for the soul sometimes, so let us live for a while thank you please.

Would you opt for a slice of charcoal over a mighty meaty? Tweet us @sofeminineUK

