Coronation Street 01/03 - Chesney's Revenge Backfires

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Wednesday 1st March.

SPOILER ALERT!

Realising Chesney’s meeting with Sinead didn’t go well, Gemma suggests it’s time he had his revenge. When Rita reveals that Chesney is selling Sinead’s belongings in the kebab shop, Daniel sees red, marching in and making a grab for Sinead’s things. Chesney shoves him hard but as Daniel snaps Chesney is hit with more than he bargained for. As Daniel later consoles Sinead she’s stunned when he presents her with a necklace, explaining it belonged to his mother.

As Rosie and Sophie clean the flower shop windows, Zack the builder makes lewd comments. Sally approaches the foreman of the building site and makes a complaint about Zack’s sexist behaviour. When the foreman fails to take her seriously, Sally’s fuming and clutching a megaphone she launches a one woman protest. As Tim begs her to stop, will Sally gain support from any of the other residents?

Finding Shona run off her feet and determined to make amends, Gail joins her behind the café counter and insists on helping out. Mel warns Bethany that the last thing Nathan would want is for her to get pregnant and she should consider having a contraceptive implant.​​