Home / Soaps / Coronation Street Spoilers and Gossip 2017 / Coronation Street 08/05 - Is Maria Cut Out For Life As A Mistress?

Soaps

Coronation Street 08/05 - Is Maria Cut Out For Life As A Mistress?

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 08:00

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Monday 8th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Eva’s loved up after a great night with Aidan but when he receives a text from Maria he sneaks out. As they meet for a passionate clinch in the ginnel, David clocks them and is suspicious. Will Maria admit the truth about her affair with Aidan to David?

Sally’s shocked when Gina approaches telling her how sorry she is. Leah quickly intercepts and bundles Gina into her car before she can say any more.

Worried for Amy’s safety, Steve sets off in search of her, as the police move in on Ken’s attacker. Michelle’s short with Robert who’s unaware that Ruairi’s due date is approaching. Rana surprises Zeedan with a food van and suggests they start their own business selling his street food.

On a mission to unfriend Eva (to alleviate her guilt over her affair with Aidan) Maria impersonates Eva in front of all the factory girls. Will her plan work? Determined to make Eva dislike her, Maria slags off Leanne and a row escalates between the women.

Michelle insists Zeedan’s menu ideas aren’t right for the bistro. Does she have designs of her own?

Sally discovers Gina has moved from the address where she previously lived. ​​​​​
by Pascale Day
#Coronation Street

You might also like

Coronation Street 20/11 - Leanne prepares for the hardest goodbye of her life
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 05/05 – Lloyd fights for his life
By the editorial team
03/04 - Sunita loses her fight for life
By the editorial team
06/03 - Stella makes life difficult for Karl
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 15/12 – Callum gatecrashes Kylie's life
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 17/8 - Leanne takes back control of her life
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 20/02 - There's New Life On Coronation Street
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 07/10 - David Has Macca's Life In His Hands
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 01/8 - David says goodbye to the love of his life
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 14/12 - Sarah dreads the hardest day of her life
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 24/06 - Anna faces the toughest decision of her life
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 24/10 – Kylie's double life threatens to be exposed
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 30/03 - Nick and Carla relax into their new life
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 25/09 - Life will never be the same at the Platts
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 27/05 - Carla's life hangs in the balance
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 05/06 – Another victim’s life is claimed
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 20/09 - Hayley vows to live life to the full
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 09/9 - Concerns For David Deepen
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 5/9 - Nick Takes Steve For A Man-To-Man Chat
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 20/07 - Desperate Dan is out for revenge
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 3/2 - It's small steps for Carla and Johnny
By the editorial team