Home / Soaps / Coronation Street Spoilers and Gossip 2015 / Coronation Street 10/04 - Maria Makes A Heartfelt Confession To David

Soaps

Coronation Street 10/04 - Maria Makes A Heartfelt Confession To David

Pascale Day by Pascale Day

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Monday 10th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

When Tim discovers that Sally’s reactivated her social media accounts, he’s furious, worried she’s putting herself in danger. Having received a text telling her to look at the Gazette, Sally’s horrified to read her own obituary. In front of the factory girls Sally masks her fears, but when she receives some threatening texts, her façade crumbles. Back at home the journalist from the Cheshire Haven arrives. As Tim heads to the pub, keen to avoid any publicity, Sally opens a parcel she’s been sent and is horrified at its contents.

As Toyah and Peter prepare to head to the clinic for her egg harvesting, they’re interrupted by the police who arrest Peter on an assault charge. Worried that she’s going to miss her appointment, Toyah asks Leanne to accompany her. The police interview Peter and reveal that Chloe has made a statement saying he assaulted her the night before Ken was pushed down the stairs and is happy to testify in court. Can Peter prove she’s lying?

In the café, Maria spots Aidan and in a bid to wind him up, cosies up to David. How will Aidan respond? Meanwhile David continues to wind Gail up and tells her Maria’s pregnant and they’re getting engaged. Gail’s stunned.

With bankruptcy looming, Anna sorts out some old clothes to sell. Craig talks to Bethany about what he’s dealing with training as a Special.

At the factory Sally sobs as she reviews the contents of the parcel. When she fails to turn up for her interview, Sophie and Tim set off in search of Sally. Finding her alone in the factory, Sally breaks down in Tim’s arms, revealing all the vile messages she’s received, her obituary in the paper and now the parcel. Tim’s horrified and swears he’ll find the perpetrator and have his revenge. At Tim’s insistence, Sally closes down all her social media accounts but how will she react when he suggests she step down from the council too?

The police produce Simon’s phone and play the incriminating message to Peter suggesting he planned to do a runner after trying to kill Ken. Peter insists he didn’t lay a finger on Ken and intends to prove it. As he rushes to the IVF clinic, Peter reveals to Toyah how Chloe is trying to frame him for the attack on Ken.

Having clocked the tension between Aidan and Maria, David’s intrigued. Maria admits they had an affair but he refused to leave Eva for her. When Gail tells Audrey about Maria’s pregnancy, Audrey reveals it’s a wind up. Gail resolves to get even.

Bethany apologises to Nathan for overreacting and begs him to give her another chance. Will Nathan agree? Aware of Kevin’s financial woes, Freddie announces he’s thinking of retiring.​​​​​​​
by Pascale Day
#Spoiler

you might also like

Coronation Street 27/1 - Audrey makes a heartfelt confession to Ken

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 16/12 - David Makes A Shocking Discovery

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 06/6 - Steve is rocked by a bombshell

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 17/04 - David makes a grave discovery

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 08/07 - David makes a sneaky call to the police

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 08/12 – Kylie's out in the cold

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 16/10 - The Platts need divine intervention

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 09/9 - Concerns For David Deepen

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 02/01 – David and Eva fear for Kylie's safety

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 30/06 – David and Kylie take action against Michael

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 7/09 - The flaming truth comes out to Carla

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 11/11 – Will Roy support Hayley?

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 26/09 – Neil takes his delusions to new heights

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 26/08 - Kylie goes into labour

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 12/10 - David's Driven To Desperate Measures

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 07/10 - David Has Macca's Life In His Hands

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 21/09 - Callum's release drives David to the brink

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 16/02 - David finds big trouble comes in small packages

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 17/12 – There's needle between David and Tyrone

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 17/11 – David falls into despair

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 13/11 – David and Tina argue

by the editorial team