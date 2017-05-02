Home / Soaps / Coronation Street Spoilers and Gossip 2017 / Coronation Street 10/05 - Sally Unwittingly Keeps Her Enemy Close

Soaps

Coronation Street 10/05 - Sally Unwittingly Keeps Her Enemy Close

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 08:15

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Wednesday 10th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Finding Gina’s address on the electoral register, Sally and Tim pay her visit. Sally’s appalled at the state of Gina’s house and when Leah explains that Gina’s bipolar, Sally feels awful and insists they must come and stay with them. But when Sally and Tim arrive home with Gina and Leah in tow, Rosie and Sophie are horrified. Will they reveal all about Gina’s trolling?

Leanne’s stressed having noticed a rash on Oliver’s back. When Steve then fails to collect Oliver as arranged Nick calls at the Rovers and rails at Steve, cancelling his night to have Oliver. Will Leanne agree with Nick’s hardline view?

Norris and Mary embark on a competition spree. Having been persuaded by Billy, David and Shona help out at his charity ‘bring and buy’. Will the pair ruffle each other’s feathers? Aidan shows Maria the new phone he’s bought so they can conduct their affair in secret.​​
by Pascale Day
#Coronation Street

You might also like

Coronation Street 06/01 - Aiden Keeps His Enemy Close...
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 02/01 - Aiden Makes An Enemy Of The Wrong Person
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 22/05 - Will Carla rescue the Rovers?
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 25/02 - It's a close shave for Tracy and Tony
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 13/09 - The police close in on Karl
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 27/02 - It's a close shave for Tracy and Tony
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 27/10 – Carla's close to uncovering Rob
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 12/06 - Jenny makes her getaway
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 1/2 - Carla's homecoming is far from plain sailing
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 10/11 - Bethany's Dealt A Crushing Blow
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 21/01 – The crash sends shockwaves through the street
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 26/04 - Rosie Makes A Shocking Discovery
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 08/8 - Revenge is a dish best served cold for Nick
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 19/06 - Jason and Alya's worlds collide
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 04/11 - Yasmeen's Party Goes Off With A Bang
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 31/10 - Maria Makes A Shocking Discovery
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 10/10 - Steve And Michelle Get Some Devastating News
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 30/9 - Todd's Guilt Forces Him To Confront Phelan
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 29/9 - Todd's Conscience Is Pricked
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 09/9 - Billy Gives Eileen Food For Thought
By the editorial team