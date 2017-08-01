Home / Soaps / Coronation Street Spoilers and Gossip 2017 / Coronation Street 11/08 - Has Eva Been Found Out?

Soaps

Coronation Street 11/08 - Has Eva Been Found Out?

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:15

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Friday 11th August.

SPOILER ALERT!

When Fiz spots Daniel chatting to Sinead, her suspicions are aroused, especially when she clocks her putting some sexy underwear in her bag. Furious Fiz confronts Sinead, but when Sinead reveals she’s trying to make an effort for Chesney, Fiz apologises. Meanwhile Chesney starts back at work only to find himself faced with a rowdy bunch of lads on a stag night. As the lads become more boisterous, Chesney suffers a panic attack and runs from the kebab shop struggling for breath.

Aidan excitedly confirms the sale has gone through and they now own their flat. But when he opens the post, Aidan confronts Eva, wanting to know why she failed to mention her first scan.

Joe runs through the details of the security job with Gary and reminds him to make a will. Gary’s taken aback. To Gary’s horror, Sarah suggests she might like to join him on his Hamburg trip.

Struggling to remember what she had for her breakfast, Rita masks her worry whilst Gemma fails to notice anything wrong. Having observed the lack of chemistry between Steve and Leanne, Liz reckons Steve needs to sort out his sex life. Steve orders Liz to stop interfering. On a mission to help Mrs Banks with her divorce, Rosie and an oblivious Tim set about cleaning the windows at Mr Banks’ house. When Rosie spots Mr Banks with his mistress through a chink in the curtains, she takes pictures on her phone.

Dev’s horrified to find the kebab shop unmanned and some lads helping themselves to kebabs. As Rana and Liz tend to Chesney, Rana explains he’s had a panic attack brought on by stress. Chesney makes them promise not to tell anyone. Back at home Sinead cooks a special meal for Chesney as he paints on a smile, masking his inner anxiety.

Thinking on her feet, Eva tells Aidan the scan isn’t for another hour and she’ll meet him at the hospital. How is she going to get out of this one? At Toyah’s suggestion, Eva prints off a scan photo from the internet to fool Aidan.

Gary explains to Sarah that it wouldn’t be a good idea for her join him in Hamburg as he needs to give the job 100%. Will Sarah accept this?

Pleased with her handywork, Rosie emails the photos to Mrs Banks. Mary calls in the Rovers with flowers for Leanne. Will they have the desired effect?
by Pascale Day
#Coronation Street

You might also like

Coronation Street 26/8 - Nick Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 23/02 - Eva's tempted by pastures new
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 19/2 - Anna vows to have it out with Phelan
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 17/07 - Aiden's Blackmailed By A Desperate Adam
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 03/07 - Chesney Gets Caught In The Crossfire
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 31/10 - Maria Makes A Shocking Discovery
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 13/6 - Jason's determined to get to the truth
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 06/5 - Todd and Jason pack up the last of Tony’s things in the flat
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 6/1 - Johnny meets Aidan's fist of fury
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 29/09 – Kylie's compelled to commit a terrible act
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 12/05 – Tina tells Steph she’s having an affair with Peter
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 20/02 - There's New Life On Coronation Street
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 09/01 - Michelle Gets An Unwelcome Surprise
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 24/8 - Bethany Pushes Herself To the Extreme
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 10/8 - Three heads are better than one at Bistro
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 08/6 - Todd's in the frame
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 16/02 - David finds big trouble comes in small packages
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 06/01 - Aiden Keeps His Enemy Close...
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 05/8 - Sean gives Eileen a difficult choice
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 22/12 – Tony and Tracy put their deal to bed
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 23/5 - Johnny is nowhere to be found
by the editorial team