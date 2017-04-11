Home / Soaps / Coronation Street Spoilers and Gossip 2015 / Coronation Street 19/04 - Nathan's Shady Influence On Bethany Increases

Soaps

Coronation Street 19/04 - Nathan's Shady Influence On Bethany Increases

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:15

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Wednesday 19th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

Adam takes Amy for lunch but when he starts questioning her about Tracy’s movements on the night of Ken’s assault, Amy takes offence and storms out. Convinced Tracy’s hiding something from him, Luke tells Tracy it’s over between them. Adam calls a meeting with Peter and Daniel and shares his suspicions about Tracy, suggesting she’s the one who tried to kill Ken. Aware of what Adam’s insinuating Amy phones the police, telling them to check the fingerprints on the new kitchen worktop that Phelan fitted on the night of Ken’s accident. What does she know?

When Craig calls in the tanning salon to see Bethany, Nathan claims it’s obvious Craig’s obsessed with her and she should keep her distance. As Bethany prepares to spend the night at Nathan’s, David warns her that Sarah won’t be happy.

Fiz is pleased when Kim, an old friend from her days in care, gets in touch. But when they meet up Tyrone is put out to discover Kim’s a good looking man!​​
ByPascale Day
#Spoiler

You might also like like

Coronation Street 15/03 - Bethany's Falls Deeper Into Nathan's Trap

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 13/03 - Bethany Gives Nathan A False Alibi

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 16/02 - Bethany Has Good Reason To Fear Nathan

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 15/02 - Bethany Realised How Much She Needs Nathan

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 17/02 - Bethany Plays With Fire Out On The Time

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 25/12 - Bethany's Secret Is Exposed

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 26/12 - Bethany Moves Out Of The Frying Pan And Into The Fire

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 10/11 - Bethany's Dealt A Crushing Blow

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 24/8 - Bethany Pushes Herself To the Extreme

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 13/7 - Bethany's caught red handed

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 9/3 - The Truth Comes Out About Bethany

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 26/08 - Bethany faces the wrath of her family

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 27/07 - Bethany plays with fire

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 09/07 - Bethany gets in over her head

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 03/03 - Sinead Makes A Shocking Discovery

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 10/04 - Maria Makes A Heartfelt Confession To David

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 07/04 - Fate Comes Calling For Peter

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 17/03 - Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Cold For Michelle

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 10/03 - Peter's Plan Backfires

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 01/03 - Chesney's Revenge Backfires

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 20/02 - There's New Life On Coronation Street

By the editorial team