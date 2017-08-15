Home / Soaps / Coronation Street Spoilers and Gossip 2017 / Coronation Street 23/08 - Chesney's Panic Attacks Worsen

Soaps

Coronation Street 23/08 - Chesney's Panic Attacks Worsen

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:15

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Wednesday 23rd August.

SPOILER ALERT!

Sinead frets over Chesney, convinced he hasn’t been himself since the attack. Fiz suggests they check on him. Masking his nerves, Chesney tells them he’s taking Ruby and Fiz into town for the afternoon. Sinead’s relieved. But as they set off on the bus, Chesney suffers a panic attack and demanding the driver opens the doors, he flees, leaving the girls on the bus.

Nicola introduces Phelan to her boyfriend Scott who’s a policeman and shows him some pictures of a derelict building they’ve bought. Phelan reluctantly agrees to help them convert it into a youth centre. But when it becomes clear that Scott has no idea he’s Nicola’s father, Phelan’s hurt.

Angie treats Mary to a spa day before her wedding and quizzes her about her relationship with Norris. Mary’s discomfort is evident and Angie’s quietly concerned. Back in the pub Norris gives Mary a hug and assures her that her he’s honoured to become her husband. Mary’s thrilled whilst Angie eyes them with suspicion.

When Gemma complains about her sleeping arrangements at No.6, Cathy urges her to make up with Rita. Shona visits Clayton in prison. She’s taken aback when he hugs her, saying he’s pleased to see her. Clayton begs Shona to spend her winnings on helping him to get out. But when Clayton lets slip that he’s running a drugs operation from prison, will she waiver? David’s angry to discover Shona’s been visiting Clayton but backs off when he sees how upset she is.
by Pascale Day
#Coronation Street

You might also like

Coronation Street 29/07 - Paul wrongly attacks Lloyd
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 02/07 - It's Decision Time For Dev
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 31/07 - Robert Resorts To Drastic Measures
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 21/08 - Chesney Suffers A Panic Attack
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 15/08 – Ken’s visit pushes Peter to the edge
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 21/03 – A familiar face returns
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 03/07 - Chesney Gets Caught In The Crossfire
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 01/03 - Chesney's Revenge Backfires
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 10/02 - Chesney Takes The Fight To Daniel
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 1/6 - Chesney's rocked by Sinead's indiscretion
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 18/03 - Chesney's torn between Sinead and his son
by the editorial team
24/04 - Chesney sees Katy leave Ryan's flat
by the editorial team
22/04 - Chesney pushes Katy away
by the editorial team
11/03 - Chesney plans a proposal as Katy kisses Ryan
by the editorial team
01/03 - Chesney's oblivious as Katy grows closer to Ryan
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 05/01 – Missing Max causes panic among the Platts
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 11/08 - Has Eva Been Found Out?
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 03/04 - Sinead Is Bottling Things Up
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 16/03 - Katy's day goes from bad to worse
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 28/01 – Steve and Sinead try to look to the future
by the editorial team
11/02 - Tyrone is desperate to leave the country
by the editorial team