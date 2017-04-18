Home / Soaps / Coronation Street Spoilers and Gossip 2015 / Coronation Street 28/04 - Bethany Slips Into An Abyss

Soaps

Coronation Street 28/04 - Bethany Slips Into An Abyss

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:30

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Friday 28th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

As Bethany prepares for her date with Neil, Nathan assures her she’ll have Neil eating out of her hand. Determined to win her daughter back, Sarah tells Gary she’s booked a flat viewing on Victoria Street so Bethany can over her own room. Bethany’s gutted as she watches them go, assuming they’re planning a new life without her. Telling Mary she’ll be fine with Nathan, Bethany leaves. Dressed to the nines she meets up with Neil in a bar.

Rosie stakes out Leah’s house. When she emerges with her step-mum, Rosie’s stunned to realise it’s Gina, Sally’s sister!

Steve is shocked to receive divorce papers. Retrieving her passport Tracy tells Steve she’s taking Amy on holiday.

Explaining that Nathan’s throwing a party, Neil takes Bethany back to the flat. Nathan urges Bethany to keep up the good work with Neil. Eager to please, Bethany agrees. When Neil leads Bethany towards the bedroom, she looks to Nathan, willing him to come to her rescue. When Nathan gives her an encouraging smile will Bethany go with Neil?

Rosie wants to expose Gina to Sally but Leah begs her not to, bitterly explaining that Gina’s been ill but with no support from Sally, it’s fallen to her to look after her. Rosie’s shocked. Back at home she tells Sophie that Auntie Gina is Sally’s stalker?

The police discuss Adam’s release, concluding that Tracy and Amy know more than they’re letting on and it’s time to pay them another visit. Promising her a surprise holiday, Tracy orders Amy to pack a bag.

When Todd confronts Drew over his apparent intention to split up he and Billy, Drew reveals the real reason for his move to Weatherfield, which leaves both Billy and Todd stunned. ​​​​​​​
ByPascale Day
#Spoiler

You might also like like

Coronation Street 15/03 - Bethany's Falls Deeper Into Nathan's Trap

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 26/12 - Bethany Moves Out Of The Frying Pan And Into The Fire

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 07/9 - Phelan Pushes Todd Further Into Billy's Arms

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 30/03 - Nick and Carla relax into their new life

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 14/10 - Leanne Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 19/9 - Phelan Lures Todd Into A Dangerous Trap

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 31/8 - Maria's Fears Play Into Caz's Hands

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 18/3 - Billy and Eva take the law into their own hands

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 11/05 - A mystery buyer swoops into the Rovers

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 02/05 – Maddie takes matters into her own hands

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 26/02 – Gary takes the law into his own hands

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 06/01 – Tina gets Peter into trouble

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 17/11 – David falls into despair

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 26/08 - Kylie goes into labour

By the editorial team

24/05 - Tracy and Rob put their plan into action

By the editorial team

06/02 - Kevin gets dragged into Tyrone's plan

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 13/03 - Bethany Gives Nathan A False Alibi

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 17/02 - Bethany Plays With Fire Out On The Time

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 16/02 - Bethany Has Good Reason To Fear Nathan

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 10/11 - Bethany's Dealt A Crushing Blow

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 02/9 - Jenny's Exposed In The Factory

By the editorial team