Coronation Street 28/04 - Bethany Slips Into An Abyss

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Friday 28th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

As Bethany prepares for her date with Neil, Nathan assures her she’ll have Neil eating out of her hand. Determined to win her daughter back, Sarah tells Gary she’s booked a flat viewing on Victoria Street so Bethany can over her own room. Bethany’s gutted as she watches them go, assuming they’re planning a new life without her. Telling Mary she’ll be fine with Nathan, Bethany leaves. Dressed to the nines she meets up with Neil in a bar.

Rosie stakes out Leah’s house. When she emerges with her step-mum, Rosie’s stunned to realise it’s Gina, Sally’s sister!

Steve is shocked to receive divorce papers. Retrieving her passport Tracy tells Steve she’s taking Amy on holiday.

Explaining that Nathan’s throwing a party, Neil takes Bethany back to the flat. Nathan urges Bethany to keep up the good work with Neil. Eager to please, Bethany agrees. When Neil leads Bethany towards the bedroom, she looks to Nathan, willing him to come to her rescue. When Nathan gives her an encouraging smile will Bethany go with Neil?

Rosie wants to expose Gina to Sally but Leah begs her not to, bitterly explaining that Gina’s been ill but with no support from Sally, it’s fallen to her to look after her. Rosie’s shocked. Back at home she tells Sophie that Auntie Gina is Sally’s stalker?

The police discuss Adam’s release, concluding that Tracy and Amy know more than they’re letting on and it’s time to pay them another visit. Promising her a surprise holiday, Tracy orders Amy to pack a bag.

When Todd confronts Drew over his apparent intention to split up he and Billy, Drew reveals the real reason for his move to Weatherfield, which leaves both Billy and Todd stunned. ​​​​​​​