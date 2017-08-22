Coronation Street 30/08 - Gary's Family Are Divided

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Wednesday 30th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Jenny and her bridesmaids meet with the dressmaker. But when Rita accidentally spills coffee down Gemma’s dress, who in turn spills coffee on Kate’s, it all ends in tears. Having returned home, Rita busies herself setting the table but when she sets an extra place for Len, Gemma’s quietly concerned. Gemma confides in Rosie how worried she is about Rita and wonders if she’s got dementia.

Nicola tells Yasmeen about her plans to build a youth centre with Phelan’s help. Yasmeen warns her that she’s dealing with a rogue. When Nicola confronts Phelan about the Calcutta Street flats project, will he be able to convince her that he was a victim too?

Reminding Sarah he’s due back in the Ukraine tomorrow, Gary suggests they head into town as he wants to show her something. Back from their trip Gary and Sarah pour over property details. Are the couple back on track? Gary assures Izzy and Anna that his job isn’t dangerous, he’s part of a well trained team. Will they be placated?

When Sally finds out from Brian that the Mayor has stepped down, she vows to run for Mayor herself and tells Gina she can help with her campaigning.