Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger

Coronation Street Episode Guide ​- Saturday 7th - Friday 13th October.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Shona's past puts Max and Lily in danger - David is shocked when he discovers Shona is planning to give Clayton’s dad Dane £1000 from her scratch card winnings. Shona takes David with her to meet Dane where they refuse to hand over any money. Dane responds with some vile remarks about Kylie. David sees red and Shona has to drag him away. But as they load Max and Lily into the car ready for their trip, Dane hurtles across the street, jumps in and locks himself inside with the kids. David and Shona look on, horrified. Declaring their match is doomed, Shona walks out, leaving David shattered. Later in the week David and Shona have a heart-to-heart in the café. Can they find a way forward?

Rana's confusion intensifies - Rana surprises everyone by announcing that she is ready to start a family with Zeedan. But can she hide her feelings for Kate - especially when Imogen realises that her and Kate have no future and puts the blame firmly at Rana’s door. Rana is conflicted when Zeedan says they should formalise and legalise their marriage at a registry office if they are going to start a family. Rana explains to Kate that she loves Zeedan but can’t stop thinking about her and was jealous of Imogen. How will Kate react?

Billy plays Robin Hood - Overhearing Fiz talking about the factory girls’ money woes, Billy tells Todd he thinks Adam should contribute to their fund, given that it’s his fault they’re out of work. Adam refuses to take the bait so when Billy spots an envelope of cash on Adam’s desk, he impulsively scoops it up and hurries out. Billy divides up the cash and pushes it through the letterboxes of Underworld’s employees. But when Todd points out that the £1000 belonged to Shona, not Adam, Billy’s aghast. Summer senses tension between Billy and Todd and the pair find themselves summoned to school after she accepts a dare from Amy and Asha. Things go from bad to worse when Todd and Adam are arrested on suspicion of the factory robbery.

Nicola has a shock for Phelan - Phelan is stunned when Nicola tells him she is pregnant with Gary Windass’ baby. He has little time to take in the news however as he follows Daniel once more to the nursing home. At the home Daniel gives Mrs McArdle a birthday cake. Who is she and what does she mean to both Daniel and Phelan? Meanwhile Daniel faces the wrath of Cindy’s husband who has been tipped off about their fling. Whilst Nicola seeks some answers from an old neighbour of her mum and dad.

Elsewhere, ​Mary’s looking forward to the arrival of Jude and the family but senses a coolness from Angie.