Just a week after Kim Kardashian proved herself to be just like me and you when photos showing her unphotoshopped backside in all its huge and cellulite-ridden glory emerged, Chrissy Teigen has dropped the bombshell that her stunning good looks aren't down to impeccable genes but extensive amounts of plastic surgery. The Sports Illustrated model made the shocking admission to a group of beauty editors and we don't know whether to feel betrayed or relieved.

If you thought Chrissy Teigen is one of the most naturally beautiful women in the world, the news her looks have been surgically enhanced may come as a surprise. The Sports Illustrated model - whose built a successful career on her photogenic face and swimsuit-friendly body - admitted everything about her face is fake, except her cheeks, when talking to a group of beauty editors at the weekend.

"Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," Teigen told Byrdie before pointing to her forehead, nose and lips, saying: "Fake, fake, fake." While the candid confession is a surprising one from a model, the mother-of-one added that she has no qualms about admitting the truth and that she doesn't regret any of the cosmetic procedures. "I'm not shy talking about that sort of thing. I have no regrets," she said.

The wife of John Legend went on to reveal her plastic surgery extends beyond her face, revealing she once had liposuction on her armpit. She explained the procedure to Refinery29, saying: "I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so."

Teigen went on to say that although she was happy with the results - it added two inches to her arm and made her feel more confident in dresses - she realises just how stupid the whole thing was but isn't bothered, so much so she's considering undergoing the same procedure again as the fat has grown back. She finished: "It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

