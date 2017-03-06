This Is Not A Drill: You Can Now Buy Gin & Tonic Easter Eggs!

Chocolate and booze lovers of the land listen up, 'cos our chocolate, gin infused dreams have all come true, and they come in the form of this gin and tonic easter egg - and just in time for Spring!

First we were gifted wine inspired make up, then wine handbags, and last Christmas we were even able to decorate our tree with alcoholic baubles, but for the gin lovers among us this could be the most exciting alcohol hybrid yet. Allow us to introduce you to gin & tonic easter eggs. Yes, you read that right.

We're already counting down the days 'til Easter, otherwise known as the only time of year it's totally okay to gorge ourselves on cocoa until we enter an egg shaped coma and can't move. But just when we thought we couldn't possibly get any more excited for this spring holiday, a boozy chocolate egg has been bought into our lives. 'Cos it's not all about lambs and daffodils ya know!

This gin-tactic chocolate gift is all thanks to the foodie nerds at Prestat, whose gin and tonic eggs are available at online supermarket Ocado, where you can snatch one (or five) for £16.99. The beautifully boozy treat is described as a 'lemon chocolate shell' with 'London gin truffles' hidden inside. WANT.

Although the alcohol content will obviously be much lower than your go-to gin in a tin, this makes for a much more socially appropriate way to get your gin fix wherever you choose. No longer can your beloved g&t be described as empty calories, as this egg is suitably laden! Race ya to the checkout.

Will you be getting your mitts on a gin & tonic easter egg? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

