Prosecco Advent Calendars Are Here To Make Your Christmas Merry AF

I know I know - it's way too early to be talking about Christmas. Kids are still on summer holidays, we've still got suncream on for crying out loud. But we can't not talk about Christmas when this year's top advent calendar is going to be filled with delicious, boozy prosecco.

It's common knowledge that Christmas is a time to drink as much wine as possible and not be judged for it. Forget spending time with loved ones, we're spending some quality time with a bottle of Rioja and for once it's socially acceptable.

If that's your M.O. at chrimbobs, then The Pip Stop have got your back 100% - they've created a fizz-centric advent calendar that gives you a mini bottle of booze every day in December.

Behind every door is a 20cl bottle of bubbles, just enough for one person to enjoy whilst watching The Grinch, and not only includes prosecco, but also rosé, cava and pinot noir. And - spoiler alert! - once you reach the night before the big day, an individual Laurent-Perrier Champagne is up for grabs. Delish.

But seeing as this advent calendar does contain 24 bottles of alcohol, it will set you back a cool £125. But who needs Christmas presents anyway, honestly? They'll understand when they see how happy the Sparkle Calendar makes you.

Now, if you've heard a better excuse to stay in and binge watch Crimbo films all December long then please, let us know.

Will you be getting yourself a Sparkle Advent Calendar? Let us know!

