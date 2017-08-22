Prosecco Advent Calendars Are Here To Make Your Christmas Merry AF

It's common knowledge that Christmas is a time to drink as much wine as possible and not be judged for it. Forget spending time with loved ones, we're spending some quality time with a bottle of Rioja and for once it's socially acceptable.
If that's your M.O. at chrimbobs, then The Pip Stop have got your back 100% - they've created a fizz-centric advent calendar that gives you a mini bottle of booze every day in December.
Behind every door is a 20cl bottle of bubbles, just enough for one person to enjoy whilst watching The Grinch, and not only includes prosecco, but also rosé, cava and pinot noir. And - spoiler alert! - once you reach the night before the big day, an individual Laurent-Perrier Champagne is up for grabs. Delish.
But seeing as this advent calendar does contain 24 bottles of alcohol, it will set you back a cool £125. But who needs Christmas presents anyway, honestly? They'll understand when they see how happy the Sparkle Calendar makes you.
Now, if you've heard a better excuse to stay in and binge watch Crimbo films all December long then please, let us know.
