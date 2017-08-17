Home / Health and Fitness / Diets / A Female Fitness Model Has Died After Eating Too Much Protein Diet

© instagram.com/meeganheff
Health and Fitness

A Female Fitness Model Has Died After Eating Too Much Protein Diet

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 09:50

When you try something new, it's like stepping into the unknown. No matter what it is, you do it with the mentality that, really, what's the worst that could happen? Unfortunately for Meegan Hefford, her new diet had the worst outcome: her new protein-rich diet proved to be fatal.

Meegan, a 25-year-old bodybuilder from Australia, died when her body couldn't process the excessive amounts of protein she was eating as part of a new diet and fitness regime. The plan saw her increase the intensity of her gym sessions and survive on a diet of protein shakes combined with protein-rich food such as lean meat and egg whites.

She wasn't aware she was suffering with an undiagnosed genetic condition called Urea Cycle Disorder while trialling this new regime. The condition stops the body from breaking down protein properly, meaning that Meegan was experiencing a build up of ammonia in her blood stream and fluid on her brain.

Being strong is the only option right now! #onlyoption #fallbutgetthefuckup #queenofmyownworld #betternotbitter

A post shared by • MEEGAN HEFFORD • (@meeganheff) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

Urea Cycle Disorder is a fairly rare condition that affects around one in 35,000 people and adults can go undiagnosed for years until they experience a trigger - much like Meegan did.

Meegan's mother, Michelle White, told Yahoo News her daughter complained of feeling "weird" before she collapsed in her flat on June 19 but that she "didn't look sick". After her collapse, she was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead three days later.

"I couldn’t believe what the doctors were telling me, she was dying," her mum told PerthNow. "I said, ‘You have to give her more time’, because she didn’t look sick, she looked beautiful."

It's okay to fall, as long as you get back up again and learn from each mistake 🦄

A post shared by • MEEGAN HEFFORD • (@meeganheff) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

But Michelle points out that there's no way Meegan could have known that she had the condition. "They don't routinely test for it," she said. "There's medical advice on the back of all the supplements to seek out a doctor but how many young people actually do?"

In fact, Michelle had no idea that her daughter was consuming so many protein supplements until after her death, and is now calling on protein supplements to be more regulated.

Do you have any experience with Urea Cycle Disorder? Let us know! @soFeminineUK

You might also like...

A Teenager Sh*t Herself In Public After White Stuff Store Refused Access To Their Toilet

Hold Ya Dumbbells, You Can Actually Die From Overexercising

A Female Body-builder Body-shamed Another Woman In The Gym And People Are Understandably Outraged

by Pascale Day

You might also like

Eating healthy in summer
by the editorial team
The Atkins diet
by the editorial team
High protein diets
by the editorial team
The Montignac GI diet
by the editorial team
How to compensate for a blowout
by the editorial team
Protein
by the editorial team
Chrononutrition
by the editorial team
The Paleolithic diet
by the editorial team
Everything You Need To Know About The South Beach Diet
by the editorial team
The Mayo diet
by the editorial team
The Pritikin diet
by the editorial team
The Okinawa diet
by the editorial team
Everything You Need To Know About The Dukan Diet
by the editorial team
The Fricker method
by the editorial team
Exercise
by the editorial team
Diet meal substitutes
by the editorial team
Sports nutrition
by the editorial team
The Mediterranean Diet
by the editorial team
Low cholesterol diet
by the editorial team
Food combining diets
by the editorial team
Why do we put on weight?
by the editorial team