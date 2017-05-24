Eastenders 01/06 - Max Clocks On To Jack's Plan

Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 1st June.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Steven prepares a romantic meal for Lauren but his plans are ruined when Josh brings her home feeling unwell. With Josh discussing work with Lauren, an over-enthusiastic Steven suggests he stays for dinner making both Josh and Lauren feel uncomfortable. Will all go well?

Elsewhere, Max clocks on to Jack’s plan and tries to reason with him, unaware that Ricky and Amy are listening. Kim opens up to Carmel about Denise and later tells Vincent she has a plan to help her.

Ted and Joyce catch-up with an old friend. Louise reveals to Bex that she has a date with Travis and convinces her to help her prepare.​​