Eastenders 03/03 - Mick Gets A Visit From The Bank - Will He Get The Answer He's Hoping For?

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 3rd March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

The Beales encourage Ian to go to The Vic for his birthday drinks and despite his initial reluctance, Ian celebrates with his friends and family. Meanwhile, Kim and Carmel discuss who the father of Denise’s baby could be but as Denise joins them in The Vic for a drink, Kim soon comes to a shocking conclusion...

With his finances is dire straits, Mick prepares for the visit from the bank but will he get the answer he is hoping for? Stacey encourages Bex to go to The Vic for Ian’s drink but the night takes a turn. A snide Shirley reluctantly helps Tina plan Sylvie’s 75th birthday party.​