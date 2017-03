Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 4th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

As alarm bells ring for one resident, another realises the severity of their situation. Tina pays a visit to Shirley in prison - how will Tina’s visit godown? Abi helps Ben and Jay find a new flatmate but with no luck, she has another idea...

Elsewhere, Lauren receives a call from Josh who invites her out to dinner to discuss a potential photography job leaving Steven with Louie. As the pair go for dinner, Josh encourages Lauren to apply for the job at his company.​