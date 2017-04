Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 4th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Louise prepares for her quiet evening with the girls but she soon realises Madison and Alexandra have other plans in mind when lots of people arrive. As the party gets out of hand, can Louise keep the situation under control?

Sharon spends the evening with Michelle. Elsewhere, Kush is stung when Denise once again chooses revision over spending time with him. Denise’s situation grows worse. Elsewhere, Max shares his concerns about Jack with Dot.​