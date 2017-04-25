Eastenders 05/05 - Kim's Latest Spending Spree Leaves Denise Short-Changed

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 5th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Denise agrees to let Kush cook her a meal but desperate for money, she is forced to ask Kim to return a small amount of money she loaned her last year. When she arrives, Vincent is fuming by Kim’s latest purchase, leaving an uncomfortable Denise to pull out of their holiday together. Worried about her sister, Kim talks to Kush who tries to get to the bottom of what’s going on during dinner. The situation soon becomes heated – but will Denise admit the truth?

Michelle ignores a number calling fromAmerica and tells Jane and Lauren that Tim wants a divorce. Max checks in on Jack.​