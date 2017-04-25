Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017 / Eastenders 05/05 - Kim's Latest Spending Spree Leaves Denise Short-Changed

Soaps

Eastenders 05/05 - Kim's Latest Spending Spree Leaves Denise Short-Changed

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 02:00

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 5th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Denise agrees to let Kush cook her a meal but desperate for money, she is forced to ask Kim to return a small amount of money she loaned her last year. When she arrives, Vincent is fuming by Kim’s latest purchase, leaving an uncomfortable Denise to pull out of their holiday together. Worried about her sister, Kim talks to Kush who tries to get to the bottom of what’s going on during dinner. The situation soon becomes heated – but will Denise admit the truth?

Michelle ignores a number calling fromAmerica and tells Jane and Lauren that Tim wants a divorce. Max checks in on Jack.​
ByPascale Day
#EastEnders

You might also like

Eastenders 9/2 - A stunned Denise tries to reason with Jordan
By the editorial team
Eastenders 18/08 – Denise’s optimism about Patrick worries Ian
By the editorial team
Eastenders 8/03 - Denise is left reeling from Jordan’s bombshell
By the editorial team
Eastenders 27/11 – Denise is horrified by her discovery
By the editorial team
15/02 - Bianca desperately tries to get through to Liam
By the editorial team
Eastenders 17/02 - Denise And Kim Argue About Denise's Baby
By the editorial team
Eastenders 10/10 - Kim Tries To Make Denise Face Reality
By the editorial team
Eastenders 1/2 - Ronnie goes to see Sharon
By the editorial team
Eastenders 3/08 - It’s the day of Libby’s birthday party
By the editorial team
Eastenders 20/02 - Denise Finds Herself In An Argument With Keegan
By the editorial team
Eastenders 13/01 - Denise Goes Into Labour
By the editorial team
Eastenders 08/11 - Patrick Encourages Libby To Give Denise Another Chance
By the editorial team
Eastenders 16/9 - Whitney And Lee Bump Into Denise At Their Baby Scan
By the editorial team
Eastenders 30/8 - Denise Comes To A Shock Realisation
By the editorial team
Eastenders 11/2 - Patrick decides to move back in with Denise
By the editorial team
Eastenders 05/03 - A drunken Kim and Kat break into The Vic
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 05/12 - Reckless Maria Rejects Aiden
By the editorial team
Eastenders 11/04 - Kush And Denise Enjoy Their Time Together But Kush's Mind Is Elsewhere
By the editorial team
Eastenders 20/03 - Denise Is Worried About Her Minute Mart Meeting
By the editorial team
Eastenders 10/01 - Shirley Confronts Denise About The Father Of Her Baby
By the editorial team
Eastenders 15/11 - Carmel And Denise Try Talking Masood Out Of His Plan
By the editorial team