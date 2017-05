Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 8th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

With Patrick returning home, Kim invites a relieved Denise over for dinner to celebrate his return. Kim is determined to get to the bottom of what’s going on. As Kim confronts Denise about her recent attitude, a raging argument ensues between the two.

It’s Lauren’s first day at work and she is thrown in at the deep end when she joins Josh in a client presentation – but will she impress them? With things still tense at The Vic, Woody organises a birthday party for Ollie.​